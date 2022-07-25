Northeast Investment Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EMR traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
