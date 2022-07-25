Northeast Investment Management Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 23,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,617. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

