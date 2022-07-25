Northeast Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $362.81. 200,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

