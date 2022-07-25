Northeast Investment Management Sells 297 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.