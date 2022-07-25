Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Survey

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A -58.07% 1.72% Oportun Financial 12.76% 18.01% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.47%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $626.80 million 0.50 $47.41 million $2.82 3.42

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Northern Lights Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

