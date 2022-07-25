Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 8,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

