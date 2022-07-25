Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTRS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

