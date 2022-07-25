Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NVO opened at $114.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $269.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

