Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading 6.9% Higher

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 25,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 946,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $725.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,799,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,763.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 538,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 509,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

