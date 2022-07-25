Nxt Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $106,907.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023232 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015192 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004914 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
Nxt Profile
NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.