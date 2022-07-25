Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.05 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.60%.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

