Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,290 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($16.92) to GBX 1,290 ($15.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($19.70).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO opened at GBX 780 ($9.32) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,082.29. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.16).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ocado Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($119,598.33). Insiders purchased a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

