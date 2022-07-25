Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,290 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Ocado Group (LON:OCDOGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($16.92) to GBX 1,290 ($15.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648 ($19.70).

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDO opened at GBX 780 ($9.32) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,082.29. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.16).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($119,598.33). Insiders purchased a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.