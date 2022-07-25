Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,290

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,415 ($16.92) to GBX 1,290 ($15.42) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCDO. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.93) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.32) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,648 ($19.70).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 780 ($9.32) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.16). The stock has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 833.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,082.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($119,598.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

