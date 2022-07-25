OKB (OKB) Tops One Day Volume of $10.21 Million

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, OKB has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $14.94 or 0.00068033 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $896.22 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

