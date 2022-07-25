Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 9.1%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 11,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 72,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Further Reading

