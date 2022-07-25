Omni (OMNI) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Omni (OMNI) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Omni has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00012316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00257570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000904 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,360 coins and its circulating supply is 563,044 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

