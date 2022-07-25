ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 68,455 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
