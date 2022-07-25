ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $64.90.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
