ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFG opened at $84.02 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

