ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $798,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUSL opened at $68.81 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

