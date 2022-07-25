OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $263,592.48 and approximately $86,440.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
