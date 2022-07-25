Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

