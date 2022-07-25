Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 87860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

