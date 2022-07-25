Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 38,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 185,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2,314.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

