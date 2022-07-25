Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

OC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.62. 985,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

