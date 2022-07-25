Oxygen (OXY) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $279,677.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,646,281 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.