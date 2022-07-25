PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.20. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

