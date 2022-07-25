PancakeSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.37 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00015398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $494.27 million and approximately $60.37 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,978.51 or 0.99994146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 314,234,847 coins and its circulating supply is 146,036,095 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

