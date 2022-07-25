Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $383,084.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,832,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
