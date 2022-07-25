Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $383,084.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,832,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

