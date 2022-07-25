Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $7.04 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00031788 BTC on popular exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

