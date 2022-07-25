PARSIQ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $1.37 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 167,135,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

