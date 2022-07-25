Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $943.73 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00058300 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013621 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.