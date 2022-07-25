Paybswap (PAYB) Price Tops $0.0006

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a market cap of $85,484.01 and $24.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap.
Paybswap Coin Trading
