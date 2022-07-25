PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 109,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,036,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

