PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $101.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 172,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.