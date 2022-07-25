PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.84. 25,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,483,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.21.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock worth $147,334,916. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

