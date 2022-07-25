PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

PCTEL has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of PCTI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

