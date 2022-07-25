Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after acquiring an additional 516,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after acquiring an additional 501,938 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,623 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

