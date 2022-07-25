PetMed Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.1%.

PetMed Express Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $20.06. 51,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,407. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $421.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

