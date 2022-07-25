Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. 818,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 928,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

