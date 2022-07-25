Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Price Target Increased to 10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 9.00 to 10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa Stock Performance

OTC PGEJF remained flat at 0.82 during trading hours on Monday. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.84.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.