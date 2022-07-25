PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

PMCB opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

