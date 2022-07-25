Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.83 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

