Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $19.83

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.83, but opened at $19.23. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $771.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

