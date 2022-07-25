Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 719 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $224.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.