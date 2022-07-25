Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 2,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Insider Activity

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

