Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 5,791 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

