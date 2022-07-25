Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($125.52) to £130 ($155.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.94) to £111 ($132.70) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($137.48) to £120 ($143.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($107.59) to £110 ($131.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AZN opened at $65.25 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

