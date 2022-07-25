Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,301 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after acquiring an additional 867,765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.