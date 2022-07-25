Polkadex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $307,993.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $307,993.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

