Polkadex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $307,993.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $307,993.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.
Polkadex Coin Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
